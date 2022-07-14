CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey steal was caught on camera as a duo robbed a jewelry kiosk at a mall in Coral Springs.

The video shows a woman asking to see a necklace, and when the clerk pulled out the display case, she snatches it.

The pair took off with $10,000 worth of chains.

It happened at the Coral Square Mall near West Atlantic Boulevard, in June.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

