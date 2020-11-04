Woman shot dead after 2 men fight in Dania Beach bar

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman visiting from Ocala has died after she was shot in a Dania Beach bar during an argument between two men that escalated into an exchange of bullets.

The barrage of bullets were unleashed at Rookie’s Ale and Cuisine on the 3300 block of Griffin Road, Wednesday.

Police are hoping witnesses from inside the bar can lead them to the people responsible for the gunfire.

Marissa Harris, a 32-year-old student and mother of a young child, just wanted to show off her new car to her family and reconnect with old friends.

She was inside Rookie’s bar when someone began shooting, shattering the window.

“This exchange of gunfire occurred between two male patrons inside of Rookie’s Ale House,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

Detectives said Harris was simply a bystander “who was shot and, unfortunately, later passed away,” Grossman said.

“Oh, my God! Horrible,” said a resident.

“We never had a problem like that in there before. It’s like an average working bar with average working people,” said another resident.

“So it went through their wall, another wall, into the picture frame and into my closet,” said hair salon owner Joann Vasil.

The hair salon next door was closed at the time of the shooting. Regardless, Vasil is disturbed by what happened.

“It’s scary, yeah. It’s always scary, you know?” she said. “You don’t want to see anyone get hurt, especially around here. It’s a small community. Everybody knows everybody, so it’s gonna affect a lot of people.”

That includes Harris’s family and her daughter.

Harris’s family said she had recently recommitted to her faith, and that gives them some comfort.

Detectives are looking for both men involved in the shooting.

If you have any information, call Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

