Woman hospitalized after being struck by transit bus in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman to the hospital after, police said, she was struck by a Broward County Transit bus in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash eastbound along Broward Boulevard, on the overpass with Interstate 95, at around 9:20 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the victim was crossing the overpass when she was struck by the transit bus.

Paramedics transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. Her condition is unknown.

Police shut down some eastbound lanes of Broward Boulevard while they investigated.

