Woman found dead in Pompano Beach canal

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after, authorities said, a woman’s body was found in a Pompano Beach canal.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning along the 1000 block of Northwest Sixth Street, just after 6 p.m., Sunday.

A dive team and homicide unit combed the area after finding the woman’s body in the water.

The body was sent to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.