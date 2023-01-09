DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is facing charges after Broward Animal Care and Adoption rescued 53 cats and dogs from one residence over the weekend.

Laura Child, 53, has been charged with 40 counts of unlawful confinement of an animal, two counts of animal abuse and one count of violating a municipal ordinance.

Deputies responded to her home at 1370 SW 5th Ave. in Deerfield Beach on Friday in an unrelated welfare check. That’s when they entered the home and found disturbing conditions.

Multiple cages and crates were located, some stacked on top of each other and some with up to four cats in one cage.

The home was also coated with fecal matter, urine and other filth.

A similar incident involving Child was documented last month when 13 cats were removed from the home, but she was not arrested at that time.

On Monday, they removed 33 more cats and seven dogs.

All of the charges are misdemeanors, and she has since posted bond.

“I’m completely innocent and I’m going to prove it. I have a bunch of rescuers who are gonna testify for me, and I’m going to prove this was a huge mistake,” said Child, speaking through the window of her home.

Broward Animal Care and Adoption is seeking help from the community to adopt animals as the shelter is overcrowded. To view adoptable pets, click here.

