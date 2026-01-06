FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital following a shooting at a hotel in Fort Lauderdale that led officers to take a woman into custody.

7Skyforce hovered above Fort Lauderdale Police officers outside the Marriott North, located at 6650 N Andrews Ave., at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of a domestic dispute at the hotel and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body area.

Officers rendered aid until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Back at the hotel, officers were able to contact and detain the suspected shooter. After being interviewed by detectives, officials arrested her. She has been identified as 26-year-old Keana Mason.

She has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Detectives say Mason is the sister of the male shooting victim.

At the scene, officers were seen conducting their investigation around the hotel’s swimming pool, which was temporarily cordoned off with crime scene tape. Other areas of concern were the fourth and fifth floors, in particular a stairwell where it is believed the woman was taken into custody.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

