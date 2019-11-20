Whispering Pines School student arrested after pushing teacher

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old high school student in Miramar has been arrested for allegedly pushing his teacher.

The incident occurred at Whispering Pines School located at 3609 South Douglas Road, Tuesday.

According to police, Eric Herr was having difficulties in the classroom and became disruptive.

As the teacher attempted to calm Herr down, police said, Herr threw a chair and walked out of the classroom.

Detectives said after the victim called the other staff members for help, Herr returned to the classroom and forcefully pushed him twice, causing him to hit the wall.

Additional staff intervened and restrained Herr,

Herr was arrested and charged with battery on a public/private education employee.

He’s being held on a $7,500 bond.

