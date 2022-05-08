FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a popular food boat in Fort Lauderdale is reeling hours after the vessel capsized and went under with workers on board.

Sunday’s sinking of Jay’s Sandbar Foodboat near the 1800 block of Southeast Seventh Street left local residents in shock.

“I’m surprised, for sure,” said area resident John Machusko.

Also surprised to see the floating restaurant gone is Seve Depardon, who spends nearly every weekend on the water.

“Anything can happen at any time on the water. You’ve just got to be prepared for it,” he said.

Cellphone video captured the partially submerged food boat.

Depardon said the food boat was a Fort Lauderdale staple.

“We’ve seen that boat, had my friends swim over, buy food off the boat,” he said. “It’s always been around, right at the Fort Lauderdale triangle sandbar.”

In a Facebook post, the food boat’s owner said the vessel flipped over when the stablizer pontoon snapped, causing it to sink.

The owner said everyone on board got off safely. No one was hurt.

“It’s interesting that it’s been around for a decade, I believe, and they even did some charity work a few years back,” said Machusko. “They’ve been feeding people for quite some time.”

The Facebook post reads in part, “It could have been much, much worse. My crew is more important than anything; they stuck by me for 3 years. It was never easy, but we enjoyed you guys. We will rebuild.”

