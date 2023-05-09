POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A project is building community in more ways than one. Residents, businesses and local leaders are all taking part.

Buckets were full of paint for Habitat for Humanity volunteers as they got to work.

Takira Lundy, a soon-to-be homeowner, picked gray paint for her home.

She is one of 76 homeowners who will be moving into the Habitat for Humanity neighborhood.

“A part of the program is that you have to do at least 74 hours one your home,” Lundy said. “I came out here, did baseboards, helping with any little thing they need, whether it is picking up trash or whether it is inside painting, whatever they need to help my home come along.”

Lundy is a mail carrier and is a first-time homeowner with two kids.

She said a lot of hard work has allowed her to qualify for the program.

“Hard work, dedication and discipline, I had to sacrifice a lot,” Lundy said. “No trips, no going to birthday parties. This is not a free home, so in order to get the home, you have to put in the time, you have to come out here and do hours. You have to save your money.”

Tuesday’s Habitat build brought future homeowners like Lundy, and elected officials together.

“So this build is going to be significant, so other elected officials are exposed to something my wife and I have become very familiar with, and that’s Habitat,” said State Rep. Chip Lamarca.

“This community is a 76 home community with two parks,” said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity. “We are going to keep working on four of our houses that we are getting ready to close very shortly for four hardworking families.”

7News is just one of many sponsors, which includes Amazon.

“Amazon has a number of our associates, our employees from the various facilities here in Broward,” said Brian Huseman, vice president of Amazon Community Engagement. “We are all going to paint, we’re going to help, we’re going to pitch in. We’re really excited to be able to help build affordable housing for the residents of Broward County.”

For those soon-to-be Broward County residents, the extra help means the world.

“I think this is a step to many steps,” Lundy said. “This would be a first home for me, so I want this to be a first home of many homes. After that, I have two kids, so I want them to have a home. I’m very grateful for Habitat, I’m thankful for City Furniture, and I’m thankful for God because it’s something I prayed for.”

7News cameras captured workers completing work on the home. The sidewalks were laid down.

The completion date for Lundy’s home is set around June to July.

She and her family are excited for their new home.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.