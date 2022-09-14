DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women are accused of ambushing and beating up a student outside of Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach after classes in a fight documented on cellphone video that has since gone viral.

Students who spoke with 7News said the beatdown happened Monday afternoon after school.

The victim is seen attempting to walk away when the younger attacker grabbed her by the hair until she fell down. The victim is pulled so hard, she’s dragged across the sidewalk.

An older woman and the younger attacker are then seen hitting and kicking the middle schooler as she lies on the ground.

Moments later, the older woman, seen wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, grabbed the victim by the hair and punched her in the face and upper body.

The two attackers are seen pulling the victim closer to a sidewalk before they continue hitting her.

“It’s horrible. She didn’t need to be persecuted for that. That’s somebody’s child,” said a man.

A student said he knows the girl who was attacked.

“I heard about it yesterday. My friend showed [the video] to me,” he said.

The student, however, doesn’t know how or why the fight started.

“They start fighting; the parents get involved instead of finding out what happened or who they have to contact to stop it,” said parent Eva Cuello, “and people are so anxious and crazy and aggressive.”

“They should know better, they hit her or they don’t,” said the man. “You should know better not to put your hands on a child; you have a child of your own.”

“[The older woman] should have never gotten involved other than to contact somebody from the school, an authority that would try to find out what happened and how to stop that,” said Cuello.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators said they were alerted about the incident on Tuesday. They said they cannot confirm whether or not the attackers are mother and daughter.

Detectives said BSO’s Special Victims Unit continues to investigate the incident.

