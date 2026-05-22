SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man said a routine walk through his neighborhood with his dog became a fight for his life when another dog charged at both of them. Now, he’s planning on taking action.

The incident was all caught on exclusive video shared with 7News.

“Oh, [expletive], no! Get the dog! Get the dog!” a man says in the video as the animal goes on the attack.

Speaking to 7News on Friday, the man who did not want to be identified said he replays those moments in his head.

“I got that event in my head all the time,” said the man.

He said the dog attack happened on Thursday along Northwest 21st Court in Sunrise.

The man who didn’t want to show his face described what happened.

“When I turned around. I see he charged against my dog,” said the man. “I tried to pepper spray the dog, the other dog, but it reached the point where it was empty,” said the man. “I got two leashes, I held it but the dog it was loose, it had plenty room, plenty of space to attack my dog.”

The man continued to yell for help as his dog tried to defend him.

“The dog continued to bite my dog,” said the man.

Eventually, the man ended up on the ground.

“When I get on the ground, he bite me. And I have the marks right here,” said the man.

With the man on the ground, people came in and got control of that dog.

“Grab the dog, grab the dog,” can be heard in the video.

The man then called the Sunrise Police.

“I never expected that in my life,” said the man.

The victim showed 7News his injuries to his legs from the bite and scrapes from when he fell.

“Every accident can be prevented. You know how? Training,” said the man.

The man’s dog is doing OK from the attack.

The victim told 7News he believes he knows the owner of the dog who attacked them and plans to press charges.

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