DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A six-year-old child was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle collided with a CXS train in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene along Griffin road and Anglers Avenue, Monday morning.

Individuals in the vehicle suffered minored injuries and declined to be transported to the hospital.

The roadways in the area were shutdown for a short time, but have since been reopened.

An investigation on the crash is underway.

