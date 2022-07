FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trucker escaped injury after some trouble in Fort Lauderdale.

On Monday, the commercial rig caught fire on Davie Boulevard.

Fire crews were able to put it out in no time.

There wasn’t any long term impact to traffic.

