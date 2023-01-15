POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crooks pulled off a sneaky steal when they stole a pickup truck from an elderly Pompano Beach resident’s driveway.

Surveillance video captured the duo outside Marc Berman’s home in the Santa Barbara Shores neighborhood, early Monday morning.

The theft made for a rude awakening for Berman when he discovered his Ford Super Duty F-350 was no longer there.

“I opened the door, and it’s gone,” he said.

Berman, who spoke with 7News on Saturday, said his truck’s door was locked, but the crooks managed to get in.

“One guy gets in the back seat, one guy gets in the front seat. A few seconds later, the truck starts up and pulls off,” he said.

The truck rip-off started before daybreak, at around 6:30 a.m.

The subjects, seen wearing hoodies duo, are seen turning the corner off Southeast Eight Street and going straight for Berman’s F-350.

“Morally, just the whole thing is troublesome,” said Berman, “and it’s just so casual, just like that, ‘OK, let’s get the truck.'”

One of the thieves, seen dressed in white, seemed to quickly be able to pop the locked door and get inside. However, the duo abruptly stop.

The subjects waited, at one point even peeping through the kitchen window, before they got back to work.

Within a few minutes, they are able to turn on the engine and drive away.

“They didn’t, like, walk around, look like they were just pulling door handles,” said Berman. “No, they came around the corner, they walked up the driveway, they walked directly to the car. They didn’t hesitate, nothing, and just in and out in less than five minutes.”

This is sadly a common crime in South Florida, this time leaving Berman truckless.

“This was the last truck I planned on buying for my entire life,” he said. “I’m 72 now; I could easily get another 20 years out of this.”

Berman concedes his truck has most likely been chopped up for parts, but he still holds out hope someone will recognize the subjects and his vehicle and will contact authorities. He is offering a cash reward to anyone who can help him get his truck back in his driveway.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.