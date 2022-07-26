FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the life or death trail of the Parkland school shooter continues, some of the families of the 17 victims are hearing exactly how they died.

“The cause of death of Alex Schachter?” asked the judge during court, Tuesday.

“It’s multiple gunshot wounds,” said chief medical examiner Dr. Rebecca MacDougal.

“The cause of death of Alyssa Alhadeff?” said the judge.

“It’s multiple gunshot wounds,” said MacDougal.

The cause of death of Scott Beigel, doctor?” said the judge.

“It’s multiple gunshot wounds,” said MacDougal.

“We’re able to determine the cause of death of Helena Ramsay?” asked the judge.

“Yes, gunshot wound of head,” said chief medical examiner Dr. Marlon Osbourne.

There was unthinkable testimony in court Tuesday. It’s only week two of the expected months long ordeal, each day filled with raw emotion, seemingly tougher than the last.

“And how about the cause of death of Gina Montalto?” asked the judge.

“Multiple gunshot wounds,” said Osbourne.

According to experts, Montalto was shot at close range.

“The end of the gun, the mussel, was in contact through clothing, to the skin,” said Osbourne.

Jaime Guttenberg was shot while running away.

“And what was the cause of death of Jaime Guttenberg?” asked the judge.

“Gunshot wound of neck and torso,” said Osbourne.

Her parents were inside the courtroom, surrounded by other heartbroken family members, all of whom sit feet from Nikolas Cruz, who conducted the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four and a half years ago.

The gunman is now facing the death penalty. Cruz passes the time in his trail with his head down scribbling on a sheet of paper.

They are going through the autopsy of each one of the 17 victims, and got through most of them by the end of the day.

The shooter in this case has already pleaded guilty. It’s up to the jury to decide if Cruz spends the rest of his life in prison or if he is sentenced to the death penalty.

