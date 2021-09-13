OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park led troopers to shut down all northbound lanes.

Florida Highway Patrol and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Commercial Boulevard, at around 10:15 a.m., Sunday.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was injured.

Troopers helped divert traffic while crews cleared the scene.

The highway later reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

