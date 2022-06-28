SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ring surveillance footage captured the moment when a homeowner’s generator was stolen.

“What’s going on over there,” said Kyle Branston’s mother.

“It was literally sitting on this block of wood,” said Branston.

Branston lives in the area of Northwest 117th Lane and 31st Place in Sunrise and said his mom saw the entire thing unfold on a camera, Saturday.

“Here this guy is at 10:45 in the morning, pulls up in the driveway, walks out in broad day light, grabs this generator with one arm, and puts it in his Volkswagen Jetta,” he said. “I had the neighbor across the street, screaming at him saying ‘that’s not yours, get out of here.’ My mom on the ring camera screaming at him, like telling him to look up. He just had no care in the word and just took it and was just gone.”

Branston’s neighbor told him he saw the crook pull up to his driveway, left, and then about 10 minutes later came back to steal the generator.

“He said he bought it, that’s what he told my neighbor,” Branston said.

Branston said he depends on the powerful tool, especially during hurricane season.

Now, he wants his generator back and for the thief to be caught. He is also thankful for his neighbors who are also powered up.

“Everybody knows everybody in this neighborhood and we look out for each other,” he said.

“I don’t know who that person was,” said Branston’s mother.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

