FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five deserving families in Broward County have received a leg up and just a bit of hope for a brighter path ahead, thanks to a few giving teenagers who have their hearts in the right place and their community in mind.

Kennedy Means and these teens are a part of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

“The families were selected though our partnership with Broward Partnership with the homeless,” said Means, “and they really selected families that they felt, like, have been dealing with a lot of things throughout the year.”

These families in need were awarded a total of $42,000 in home essentials, housing needs and gifts.

“After we assessed everything, we had moms connect with each of the families, and we really saw where their needs were,” said Means, “and that’s how we were able to give them these gifts.”

Their efforts were made possible through some friendly competition and the power of popcorn, selling one bag at a time, as part of the Pink and Blue Dreams Come True Initiative.

“Throughout the year, teens compete and sell Double Good popcorn in their communities, to raise money for this fundraising campaign,” said Means.

Jack and Jill of America has 262 chapters across the country. One of those is the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter, where these everyday teens have set out to make a real difference in the lives of others right here at home.

The teens focus on cultural awareness, educational development, social/recreational, health and civic engagement.

“This is so meaningful, because one of the main missions of Jack and Jill is to prepare the next generation of future Black leaders,” said Means, “and honestly, the best thing we can do as youth is give back to our communities.”

The Jack and Jill Greater Fort Lauderdale is made up of over 70 families and moms who serve at the local, regional and national levels. To find out how you can support their mission, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.