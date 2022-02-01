SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teacher at Piper High School in Sunrise accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rafael Guzman was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

According to the police report, a 17-year-old student told Sunrise Police that the suspect asked her to stay after class.

It goes on to say Guzman turned off the lights, then kissed and touched the student.

Once he was done, the report states, he paid the girl $100 and told her “not to feel bad.”

Police said they interviewed Guzman, who admitted to kissing and touching the 17-year-old.

Monday night, the school’s principal, Marie Hautigan, sent out a voicemail to parents.

Hautigan let parents know that a teacher was arrested for sexual misconduct with a student.

Guzman faces a charge of an authority figure engaging with sexual conduct with a student.

