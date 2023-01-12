MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of domestic battery has barricaded himself at a South Florida home.

Miramar Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home located at 7801 Granada Blvd., Thursday afternoon.

SWAT teams were also called to the scene. They were able to get two people out safely; an older woman and young man.

Officials are attempting to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.

The suspect is said to be armed with a weapon.

Due to the police presence in the area, Sunshine Elementary, located 7737 La Salle Blvd., and Fairway Elementary, located at 7850 Fairway Blvd., were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

