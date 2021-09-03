TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV has left a Tamarac home damaged after it jumped a curb and struck an exterior wall.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash site at the intersection of Northwest 47th Street and Mainland Drive at around 5:45 p.m., Friday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce HD showed a dark-colored SUV resting up against a home.

Cameras also captured some cracks in the home’s exterior wall caused by the impact.

No injuries were reported.

