LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed, and a mother and her two children were rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash in Lauderhill involving a wrong-way driver.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the Mother’s Day wreck in the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and West Broward Boulevard, at around 5:45 p.m., Sunday.

According to detectives, a man who was behind the wheel of a GMC SUV was traveling northbound on the southbound lanes of Northwest 36th Avenue and was crossing Broward Boulevard when he collided with a black Mustang convertible.

The impact caused the SUV to flip over. Police said the passenger of the GMC was ejected.

Paramedics rushed the passenger to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Inside the Mustang, investigators said, was a mother and her two children, aged 1 and 4 years old.

Paramedics transported all three of them to BHMC. The mother is listed in serious condition, but the children are expected to be OK.

The driver of the GMC was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

