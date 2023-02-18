SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police have arrested one of their own, a SWAT officer who now faces charges related to child pornography.

Sunrise Police Officer Carl Haller was taken into custody and taken to the Broward County Main Jail on Saturday.

His arrest comes after an investigation that initially led to the suspect having his police-issued firearms, badge and ID taken from him.

According to officials, the investigation led to probable cause for charges of sexual performance by a child – child pornography, sexual performance by a child – intentional viewing and tampering with evidence.

Haller, a member of Sunrise Police’s SWAT team, is currently on administrative leave without pay.

Detectives encourage anyone with information about this case to call Sunrise Police at 954-809-4540.

