FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody with multiple warrants out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, at around 3:30 p.m. they received a call from a bail bondsman in Texas saying there was a felony suspect in South Florida with warrants out of the Lone Star State.

#FLPD #UPDATE – The subject has been taken into custody without incident. Residents can resume normal activities and the roadways in the area will reopen shortly. Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/r0jrAFnqg1 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) December 29, 2022

Investigators confirmed they have taken one person into custody without incident but did not provide further details.

Cameras captured SWAT and K-9 units at the scene.

Police asked several people who live in the area that has been closed off to wait on the other side of the road while they investigated, but they have since been allowed to resume normal activities. The streets are expected to reopen to pedestrian and vehicular traffic soon.

