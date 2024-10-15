FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida native was a few moments away from a tragic end if not for the quick responses of a few good Samaritans who just happened to be nearby.

The incident happened when 33-year-old Roy Law was boarding the Brightline train to go back home to Orlando on Monday, October 7th. Suddenly, while boarding, a stroke caused by a blood clot caused him to fall to his knees with the left side of his body paralyzed.

“I was like, leaning over to grab my bag, and I just dropped my phone,” said Roy. “I couldn’t pick it back up, and one of the staff over at Brightline was able to see that and brought me over to guest services.”

Bystanders called 911, and Roy was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a Level 2 trauma patient. There, he underwent an emergency mechanical thrombectomy surgery to remove the blood clot. In order to identify the at-risk area, doctors used AI-powered imagery software, accessed by a mobile app.

“I couldn’t move my left arm; I couldn’t move my left leg,” said Roy. “I had no idea what was going on. It was just so frustrating, not being able to talk, not being able to text, not being able to answer, like I knew what my name was, but I wasn’t able to say it anybody.”

The imagery revealed the entire right hemisphere was at risk, with the clot located in the middle of the cerebral artery.

The surgery took place and was fortunately successful. An MRI revealed Roy had avoided devastating, permanent damage to his brain.

“Everything happened within a few minutes,” said Dr. Mehdi Bouslama. “We were able to kind of go in, a minimally invasive procedure, go through the groin artery, all the way up to the brain, and suck the clot out. It took five minutes to get it out. We get the MR imaging, and there’s no evidence that Roy has ever had a stroke.”

Today, Roy is back on his feet, grateful for another chance at life.

“It was just a really scary experience,” said Roy. “I am looking forward to getting back to work and getting back to my cats. Looking forward to just getting back to the gym and getting back to my normal daily routine.”

Early detection and the swift response of the medical team were key to Roy’s recovery. Rapid treatment, including clot aspiration, restored full blood flow to the affected artery.

Doctors say if you suspect someone is having a stroke, use the Be-Fast system. Check the person’s balance, eyes, face, arms, and speech before getting them to the hospital as swiftly as possible.

