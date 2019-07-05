Stray bullet falls from sky, strikes man enjoying fireworks in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 54th Street, Thursday night.

Police said the man, in his 20s, was lighting fire works with his family when a stray bullet fell from the sky and struck him in the leg.

Rescue crews transported him to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities across South Florida spent the days leading up to Fourth of July urging people to not shoot into the air.

