HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Who couldn’t use a new car, right? A South Florida teacher has gotten a new ride, and it’s a way for her school to pay it forward.

A Broward County teacher received the very special surprise.

Marilyn O’Brien received the keys to a brand new car. The three-year lease on the vehicle was all paid for.

“I am thankful that I am able to receive something that was not planned,” said O’Brien.

She has taught at Attucks Middle School in Hollywood for the past 17 years.

She said her passion lies in giving back to her students.

“My passion as a teacher is knowing that my students, I am able to give to them something that will help them to be better citizens,” said O’Brien.

Now, South Florida organizations and companies are giving back to her.

The car was donated by Toyota of Hollywood and was gifted thanks to the Broward Education Foundation.

“Toyota of Hollywood is committed with the Broward Education Foundation to reward teachers for all of their hard work and efforts they do for every, every day,” said Shawn Jones from Toyota of Hollywood.

“Each year, the Broward Education Foundation reaches out to teachers and school communities to donate and give back,” said Principal of Attucks Middle School, Cassandra Adderley.

Employees like O’Brie, helped the foundation raise over $250,000 for students and teachers in the school district.

O’Brien said the moment shows the importance of being selfless.

“If you have a dollar, you are able to break it up into four quarters,” said O’Brien. “This means you are able to share with three additional people.”

Those employees who gave back to the campaign were eligible to win the free car lease.

