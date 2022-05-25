FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a tough day for parents all over the country as they dropped of their children at school following a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Several South Florida parents were concerned for their child’s safety during drop-off, Wednesday morning.

“I was this close to not coming today to this wonderful eventful that is beautiful, but it’s heartbreaking,” said Maria Narvaez, a parent.

“Everyday you send your kid to school, you don’t know if they’re going to make it home or not,” said a parent.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said he received numerous calls Tuesday night from parents asking if it was safe to send their children to school.

Tony reassured them it was safe.

“The moment we start to give in to this fear, give in to this threat, give in to this atrocity and allow it to change our way of life, we our losing not just the day of the incident, but we’re losing everyday to follow it,” said Tony.

Since the Parkland tragedy in 2018, there have been changes to school security.

There are armed guards at every campus, single points of entry, metal detectors and random wanding.

Even with these precautions in place, it is natural for people to wonder if that is enough.

“In my opinion, the place [schools] should be like the most secure place in the world,” said Narvaez. “Hopefully someone is going to do something.”

The superintendent of Broward County Schools said that there are free counselling services available for every family who has a child in the district.

