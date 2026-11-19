(WSVN) - South Florida residents are still dealing with flooded homes, damaged vehicles and standing water as another round of rain moved through the area on Thursday, nearly two days after heavy rainfall inundated parts of Broward County.

In Hollywood, neighborhoods between Taft and Sheridan streets remained underwater as of late Thursday afternoon, with floodwaters reaching inside some homes.

For Otneil O’Nate and his family, the flooding forced them out of their home.

“It felt like a hurricane. It felt like a Category 1 hurricane,” said O’Nate.

The storm, which rolled in on Tuesday night, caught the family as they were preparing for Christmas and headed to bed.

“We were setting up already for Christmas and we were sleeping actually and then we heard the storm,” said O’Nate.

The family said water began seeping into the home and continued rising, damaging furniture and other belongings. Their pool filled with muddy water. At one point, the family tried to block off a section of fence that had been washed away as water continued pushing in from passing traffic.

“We couldn’t even walk. I almost fell a couple of times and yeah, we’re like, ‘No, we got to get out of here,'” said O’Nate.

Other residents across Hollywood faced similar damage. Floodwater inundated first-floor apartments, with some residents needing assistance from high-water vehicles and boats.

Multiple vehicles left behind by fleeing residents were not as fortunate. Dozens were damaged.

For John Martinez, the floodwaters reached the top of his car, damaging it.

“Of course it’s a financial drain, especially if my car was fully paid for. So now I have to go get another car and might have to go on payments because, you know, the car’s not cheap,” said Martinez.

Public adjusger Zak Moran described the damage as being on a scale usually associated with a hurricane.

“Disaster from all ends. This is something crazy. It’s hurricane level conditions without the actual named storm,” said Moran.

The damage has affected homes, vehicles and buildings, including Temple Sinai and Memorial Regional Hospital.

For families like the O’Nates, the next steps remain unclear.

“Don’t know. Don’t know. I did a claim and we’ll see what happens after that,” he said.

Moran hopes residents can get through the recovery process together.

“We’re going to get through this as a community, as a South Florida community, it’s really beyond me what’s going on over here,” said Moran.

In other parts of Broward, like Fort Lauderdale, crews have been running pumps around the clock to move water out of one of the hardest hit areas.

Fort Lauderdale Public Works officials brought in large pumps as crews focused on lowering the water level.

“We brought in bigger pumps in Melrose Manor because it is the heaviest affected area right now,” said Brad Kaine with the Fort Lauderdale Public Works.

Kaine said the lack of drainage in the Melrose Manor neighborhood has made the effort challenging.

Area resident Raymond, who lives in Plantation, said water had reached up to his garage door by Wednesday and was seeping inside.

“Yesterday the water was about three inches up on the garage door and actually getting into the garage, where today as you can see it’s receded by about four or five feet,” he said. “Been here about 35 years and this is the worst that it’s been.”

He placed sandbags along his garage to try to keep the water out before the storm began, reusing ones he had saved from a previous flood.

“I had them from a few years ago, the 100-year flood. I guess they got their math wrong,” said Raymond.

Along Peters Road at University Drive, crews continue working across the area due to continued standing water. Parts of Davie also remain waterlogged.

As residents hear the hum and flow of the pumps, they hope relief is near.

“Hopefully tomorrow morning we’ll see a big improvement,” said Raymond.

Fort Lauderdale Public Works officials said vacuum trucks and mobile pumps would continue until conditions improve.

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