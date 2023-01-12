POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman.

Deborah Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near the 700 block of Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach.

She was last seen driving her silver 2007 Hyundai Accent bearing FL tag 9013PW.

Davis is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 230 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to her family, she suffers from memory loss.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

