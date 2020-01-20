Several southbound lanes of I-95 shut down in Hollywood after fatal motorcycle crash

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down all but one of the southbound lanes on Interstate 95 due to a fatal motorcycle crash in Hollywood.

The incident occurred near Pembroke Road before 2 p.m., Monday.

FHP on scene of a fatal crash, southbound on I-95, exit to SR-824. Traffic is being diverted off Hollywood Blvd. Please use caution and avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/hEi9tGHysZ — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) January 20, 2020

According to FHP, a motorcyclist was trying to cut into the express lanes through the divider when he crashed with a vehicle.

The crash ejected him from his motorcycle, killing him on impact.

The motorcycle involved in the crash is a Harley Davidson-type bike, so police do not believe it was involved in the unofficial Wheels Up, Guns Down event being held throughout the area on Martin Luther King Day.

The investigation continues at the scene.

