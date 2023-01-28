TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who has been missing in Tamarac for two weeks.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Annette Mohammed was last seen near the 8800 block of West McNab Road at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

Mohammed stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators did not specify what she was last seen wearing.

Mohammed’s family told detectives that she suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call BSO detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4278 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

