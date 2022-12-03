NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Talitha Folkes was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of West McNab Road, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.

She stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Folkes was last seen wearing a white shirt, white leggings and blue sandals.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP(4357).

