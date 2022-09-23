POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in finding a man in connection to an attempted robbery in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance video showed the subject trying to take a teen’s chain off his neck at a fast food restaurant back in August.

When the thief couldn’t get the necklace off, he ran off.

If you have any information on this attempted theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

