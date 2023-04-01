HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Bobby Perez was last seen along Atlanta Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He stads 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Perez was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.