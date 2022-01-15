LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a shooter responsible for killing a driver in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, Na’shon Brown died after he was rushed to the hospital, Dec. 22.

Detectives want to know who shot him and why.

Investigators said the victim was driving when bullets pierced his car and struck him.

Brown’s car came to a crashing stop near Northwest 52nd Avenue and 18th Court.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Lauderhill Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

