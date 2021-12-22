LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to the scene along the 5400 block of Northwest 18th Court at around noon, Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a white car with front-end damage could be seen.

Several bullet holes could also be seen on the driver’s side window.

The driver was reportedly struck by a bullet and crashed the vehicle into a pole.

The victim has since been transported to the hospital.

Northwest 18th Court has been shut down as police investigate.

