NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly woman.

Seventy-two-year-old Gerone Beabrun was last seen near the 5400 block of Southwest 12th Street at around 1 p.m., on Friday.

She stands at about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, dark pants, a black bonnet and sandals.

According to her family, Beaubrun experiences dementia.

Anyone with information on Beabrun’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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