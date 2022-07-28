DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in their search for a 64-year-old man missing from Deerfield Beach.

Detectives said Jose Roberto Hercules was last seen in the 200 block of East Sample Road, around 6:37 p.m., Monday.

He stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was also last seen wearing an orange long sleeve shirt and brown pants.

Investigators said Hercules suffers from an unknown medical issue.

Anyone with information on Hercules’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.