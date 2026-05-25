NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Melanie Reyes was last seen near the 1300 block of Seaview Drive in North Lauderdale shortly after 7 p.m., Saturday.

Reyes stands at 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and light blue shorts.

Anyone with information on Reyes’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4200 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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