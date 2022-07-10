NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who went missing in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Jaylah Nelson was last seen on Saturday at around 10 p.m. near the 7900 block of Hampton Boulevard.

Nelson stands about 5 feet, 3 inches, and weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, orange and blue shorts, and black sandals.

Officials urge anyone with information on Nelson’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP(4357).

