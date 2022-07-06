FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A charitable organization known for helping others is making sure countless numbers of South Florida families do not go hungry, but also finds itself desperate for donations in order to continue feeding those in need.

It’s all about prepping and bagging on Wednesdays at the Salvation Army’s Fort Lauderdale food pantry.

“It’s a pop your trunk,” said Salvation Army Maj. Stephen Long.

On Thursdays, the Salvation Army invites families to come and get food.

“From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., we get all of our families through at that time,” said Long.

Roughly 200 or so families line up every week to pick up food.

“More and more young families [are] coming with kids because of the pinch,” said Long.

Record high inflation and soaring costs of living are pushing more families to the Salvation Army for help.

“Every community is suffering through this, but we’re here to serve in every situation,” said Long.

As the demand spikes from the families that the Salvation Army serves, donations at the food pantry are thin. The shelves at the food pantry are usually stocked full.

“Please help us help the hungry in our town,” said Long.

As inflation spikes, it also constricts donations.

“We’re really, really suffering for donated food,” said Long.

The lack of donations are leaving the shelves at the pantry bare.

“Through the pandemic we had a lot more challenges, we had 300 plus families a week, but the community was able to back us up because the resources were there,” said Long, “but with inflation and the high cost of living here, I think that’s really challenging donors.”

A program that has been feeding South Florida’s neediest in the hardest times is calling on the community for help.

“If everybody grabs a can and brings it in, then we’re able to help the needy,” said Long. “Just think what you need. Non-perishables, protein-driven meats, milks, produce is great as long as it’s not spoiled. People might have some mangoes in the backyard, you know, bring the mangoes.”

It is a need that is only growing and one Salvation Army is trying to feed.

“When you minimize what you’re able to give a family, it’s a domino effect,” said Long.

Anyone who wants to help the Salvation Army can drop off non-perishable food items to their location near Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center

1801 W Broward Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-467-5816

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.