Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital hosts drive-thru Easter egg hunt

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - When it comes to Easter, a children’s hospital in Broward hopped to it in order to bring goodies to families, with a twist on tradition.

Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale hosted a drive-thru Easter egg hunt, Saturday morning.

7News cameras captured the Easter Bunny as he handed out eggs to families waiting in line.

Family members gave the “eggs-travaganza” two paws up.

“I think this is wonderful. It’s great for the kids; looks like everyone is having a great time,” said Danny.

“I think this is fabulous. They’ve done it for Halloween, they did for Christmas,” said Jennifer. “I think it’s a fabulous way to add a little holiday cheer in a very odd year.”

Stanley C. Panther, the Florida Panthers’ mascot, joined the festivities.

Fort Lauderdale Police, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and members of the organization Canine Assisted Therapy also handed out bags filled with treats to families.

