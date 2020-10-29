Runcie advocates for early literacy at reading event in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools’ superintendent highlighted the importance of early literacy at a special event in Hallandale Beach.

Runcie took part in a Read for the Record event at Gulfstream Early Learning Center, Thursday.

The global campaign brings adults and children together to read the same book on the same day.

Runcie read “Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away” to pre-K students. The children sat in a socially distant box while the superintendent read aloud.

Other local leaders, board members and representatives from sports teams and organizations served as virtual guest readers.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.