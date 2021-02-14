‘Ruff’ rescue: FLFR crew pulls dog from canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew started their Valentine’s Day shift with a “ruff” rescue.

The paramedics received a call about a large dog in a canal near the 1600 block of Southeast Eighth Street, Sunday morning.

FLFR crews from E8 started their Valentines shift by saving a life. Just before 9am they received a call for a large dog in the canal at the 1600 block of SE 8th street. Crews immediately entered the water and placed a life jackets around the dog lifting him to safety. pic.twitter.com/BX0UryD36F — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) February 14, 2021

The rescuers entered the water and placed a life jacket around the canine, lifting the animal to safety.

