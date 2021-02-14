‘Ruff’ rescue: FLFR crew pulls dog from canal

Courtesy: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew started their Valentine’s Day shift with a “ruff” rescue.

The paramedics received a call about a large dog in a canal near the 1600 block of Southeast Eighth Street, Sunday morning.

The rescuers entered the water and placed a life jacket around the canine, lifting the animal to safety.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending