PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Rick Case Automotive Group and the American Heart Association donated a CPR training kit to Seminole Middle School in Plantation.

A group of students were taught how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator.

“To recognize a heart attack and immediately be able to perform CPR without a question, these kids are mature enough to learn it and I know they’re going to be so proud to have that skill,” said Rita Case, president of Rick Case Auto Group.

Another kit was donated to Whiddon Rogers Education Center in Fort Lauderdale.

