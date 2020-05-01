Protestors demand ICE to release immigrant detainees due to coronavirus risk

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Protestors gathered outside the Broward County Transitional Center in Pompano Beach on Friday morning to demand ICE to release immigrant detainees due to coronavirus risk.

Doctors, nurses and family members of the detainees said that the longer they stay inside the immigration center, the more their lives are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The protestors said that the detainees do not have masks, cannot wash their hands when they want to, do not have hand sanitizers and cannot social distance.

Healthcare professionals said that more than 60 percent of the detainees have tested positive for COVID-19. The federal judge agreed, saying that keeping the detainees at the center knowing most of them are infected is cruel and unusual punishment.

A federal judge ordered the U.S. Immigration authorities Thursday night to release the hundreds of detainees being held at the facility and two others.

The judge wrote a lengthy 12-page order telling ICE that they are acting with deliberate indifference and they need to act fast.

“ICE is putting our entire community at risk of contracting the virus, overwhelming our hospitals and ourselves and our loved ones dying,” internal medicine practitioner Dr. Lilly Ostrer said. “As doctors, we put ourselves at risk by showing up to work every day. We’re looking to ICE and our government to do their part in keeping our communities safe. We call on ICE and the U.S. government to release all individuals from ICE detention immediately.”

Federal judge Marsha Cook of Miami told ICE that they have three days to draw up a plan. Once they do, they will report back to her with the plan to release the detainees.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.