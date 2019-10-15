Private jet makes emergency landing at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A private jet was forced to return to the runway shortly after taking off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where ground crew could be seen towing the plane back to a terminal with fire trucks not far behind.

The issue that caused the plane to make an emergency landing is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

