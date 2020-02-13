Princess Cruises ship returns to Port Everglades after norovirus outbreak

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruise ship was forced to return to Port Everglades after several hundred passengers became sick.

7SkyForce HD was above the port after Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess ship docked, Thursday morning.

Emergency crews could be seen near the ship.

According to the Center for Disease Control, at least 299 passengers and 22 crew members were infected with the norovirus.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug that affects around 19 million to 21 million Americans each year, per the CDC.

Symptoms include stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

