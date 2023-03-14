DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some porch pirates were caught on home surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of supplies for a small business.

“That’s a big hit on a small business,” said Hannah Gardner. “The boxes were just like in that little corner right there. We have it on video surveillance, four pretty large boxes.”

Gardner began her small business to help her father transition into a different job. She shared surveillance video with 7News from in front of her grandmother’s home.

She said on Friday, crooks stole packages from the doorstep that were full of merchandise for her business.

“Just like loser, loser mentality,” she said.

Gardner sells pricey designer pillow decor, and she said the crooks got away with thousands of dollars of merchandise.

“That just put us a month behind not being able to fulfill orders,” she said. “I run a company called Urban Troos. It’s a really fine designer pillow decor brand.”

She said the reason the inventory is delivered to her grandmother’s Dania Beach home instead of her office is because she thought it was safer.

“Super unfortunate,” Gardener said, “really disgusting, honestly.”

She said she was out of town, and her mom was supposed to move the boxes inside. She said her mom just got out of the hospital and couldn’t bring them in.

Now, she hopes, the crooks will return them.

“We would love for you to return thousands of dollars of inventory that absolutely has no value to you. You know, that would be phenomenal if they were big enough to do that and come forward,” she said.

This sets her small business back about a month in production, and she says close to $20,000.

“We’re looking at 380 to about 400 pillowcases and materials to go into making our designer goods,” she said, “not sure what somebody is going to do with 400 pillowcases and fabric.”

She has a message to the crooks who did this.

“Do better, do better,” she said. “Obviously you’re waking up in the middle of the night to go rob people, so you have some sort of energy to make some type of living, so take that energy to do something useful.”

If you have any information on the thieves who took these boxes, contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

